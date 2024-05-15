US Financial Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

US Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.22. 1,216,605 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

