US Financial Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 292.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SHE traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $98.03. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.96.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

