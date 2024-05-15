US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VONG traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $88.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

