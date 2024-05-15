US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,468 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 3.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 246,742 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

