US Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 12.7% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $34,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.20. 741,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $291.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

