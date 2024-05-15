US Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,162,000 after buying an additional 385,801 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,996 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.93. 11,000,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,362. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

