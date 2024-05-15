VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is US Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 4.5% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 852,743 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.