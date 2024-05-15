Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.44. 194,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,413. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.72.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

