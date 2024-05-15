Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VYM traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.26. 704,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

