Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 12,807 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

SCHH stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 2,039,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

