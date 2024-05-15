Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 5,654 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 267.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $4,995,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $9.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $498.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.17 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $217.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

