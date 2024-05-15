Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 269.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VUG traded up $5.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.38. 840,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,426. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.11. The firm has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $253.78 and a 1 year high of $351.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

