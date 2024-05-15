Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 35,895 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 216.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,895 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 124,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.27. 2,185,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,446. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

