Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 90 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $6.52 on Wednesday, reaching $532.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,069. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $532.74. The company has a market capitalization of $459.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

