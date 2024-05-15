Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 793,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,539 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $23.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $787.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.99 billion, a PE ratio of 114.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $760.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

