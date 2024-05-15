Vise Technologies Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $56.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,436.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,898. The stock has a market cap of $665.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,307.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $638.73 and a 12-month high of $1,438.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.