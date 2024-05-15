Vise Technologies Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,541. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

