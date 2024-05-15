Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $987,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.37. 1,509,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.13 and a 200 day moving average of $305.75. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.