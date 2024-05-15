Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 4,357 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,515,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,070,000 after buying an additional 314,061 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

CSCO traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. 36,094,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,001,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. The company has a market cap of $201.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

