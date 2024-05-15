Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 491 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 2.8% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. 2,951,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.