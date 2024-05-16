1,000 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMRFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $128,857,000. Dalal Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after buying an additional 78,861 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,291,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total value of $12,041,256.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,564 shares of company stock valued at $56,522,531 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.23. The stock had a trading volume of 124,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,743. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.71. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.72 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $17.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

