1,009 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,222,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,491,836,955.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

MA stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $460.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,890. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $428.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

