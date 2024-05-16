10,571 Shares in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.6 %

GOOD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,185. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $597.55 million, a PE ratio of -78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -631.58%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

