3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Up 3.6%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.99 and last traded at $104.85. 2,855,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,706,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 3M from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in 3M by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in 3M by 11.4% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

