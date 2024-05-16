5,010 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,010 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $381,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,645.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.69. 716,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,053. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $140.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

