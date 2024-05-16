6,024 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HCC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 509,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.