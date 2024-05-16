6,304 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 529,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

