6,610 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in CRH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,576,000 after acquiring an additional 103,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CRH by 1,136.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in CRH by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,933,000 after acquiring an additional 937,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CRH traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,641. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

