6,990 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,644,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,445,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,753,000 after acquiring an additional 204,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after acquiring an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CF Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,714,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 118,308 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,982. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

