7,740 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,973. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.55.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

