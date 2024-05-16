9,829 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IPG Photonics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 29.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,508. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,066. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $80.33 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.86.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

