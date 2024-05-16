Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Update

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,277. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.08.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATNM. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
