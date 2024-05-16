ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.36.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.56. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $707,037.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $707,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock worth $26,669,099. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

