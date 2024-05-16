Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.57 and last traded at $165.54. 25,498,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 68,348,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.67.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 242.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.10 and a 200 day moving average of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 83,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 337,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

