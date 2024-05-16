AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 2,749,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,645,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

