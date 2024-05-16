Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 112,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

