Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) versus Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Financial Analysis

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genenta Science and Allogene Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$12.60 million N/A N/A Allogene Therapeutics $87,000.00 5,906.62 -$327.27 million ($1.79) -1.68

Genenta Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allogene Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

15.1% of Genenta Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Genenta Science and Allogene Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Genenta Science currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 686.16%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.94, suggesting a potential upside of 296.77%. Given Genenta Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Genenta Science and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A Allogene Therapeutics -223,139.98% -48.33% -39.06%

Risk and Volatility

Genenta Science has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genenta Science beats Allogene Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company also develops cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, an engineered allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that targets CD19 for the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma; and is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO-316, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic RCC; ALLO-329 for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and Claudin 18.2 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancer. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates; and a strategic partnership with Foresight Diagnostics to develop MRD-based In-Vitro Diagnostic for use in ALPHA3. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

