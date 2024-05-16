American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

