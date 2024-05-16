Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $655,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $258,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

