Analysts Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Price Target at $18.40

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

