Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Price Target at C$6.36

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$5.87 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.61 and a 52-week high of C$8.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$183.30 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0897456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

