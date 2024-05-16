Analysts Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) PT at $27.00

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $109,688.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,737 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CEVA by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.17.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.06 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

