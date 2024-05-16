Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT at C$13.75

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.78.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D.UN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
Shares of D.UN opened at C$18.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.74. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.