Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT at C$13.75

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D.UN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00. Also, Director Andrew Molson purchased 80,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,676.00. Insiders have bought a total of 265,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,679 in the last ninety days. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$18.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.74. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

