Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Target Price at C$8.64

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEL. TD Securities upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEL

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00. In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,226 shares of company stock valued at $696,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$5.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.11. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$5.01 and a 52-week high of C$8.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$129.00 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4446987 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.