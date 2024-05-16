Analysts Set OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target at $9.29

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPAL. UBS Group cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,816,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $4,611,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 172,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares during the period. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $845.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

