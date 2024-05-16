Analysts Set OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target at $9.29

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.
Several brokerages have issued reports on OPAL. UBS Group cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OPAL Fuels
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $845.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.53.
OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OPAL Fuels
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.