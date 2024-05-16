Analysts Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Target Price at $60.63

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

RxSight Price Performance

NASDAQ RXST opened at $64.29 on Friday. RxSight has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.21.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,393.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,494,600. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

