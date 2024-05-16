Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $127.60

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.60.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $135.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.49. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 80.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Science Applications International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $19,562,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $438,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

