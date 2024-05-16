Analyzing Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 7.31% 11.97% 4.41% Bank Hapoalim B.M. 20.27% 15.01% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Bank Hapoalim B.M., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $150.28 billion 0.44 $18.90 billion $18.55 5.96 Bank Hapoalim B.M. $7.05 billion 1.78 $1.92 billion $7.64 6.15

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Hapoalim B.M.. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank Hapoalim B.M., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Bank Hapoalim B.M. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments. The company offers account-management services, lending for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; housing loans; research and advisory services; and pension advisory and retirement planning services. It also provides products and services for the expansion of a business, advanced digital services, and a service center specializing in businesses; credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, and securities. In addition, the company offers financial services, including foreign-trade financing, financing of working capital, financing of assets overseas, complex financing transactions, syndication, and credit-risk transfers; and financing of construction projects, granting credit to customers, and issuing guarantees to buyers of homes. Further, it provides managers of mutual funds, managers of investment portfolios, and managers of provident funds, study funds, and pension funds; trading activities; underwriting services; and brokerage and custody services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

