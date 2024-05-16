Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0437 on Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $436.67 million and approximately $24.59 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,335.11 or 1.00002398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012192 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00088373 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04544729 USD and is up 8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $34,096,666.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

