Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $37.00 at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.69.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.65 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 927,280 shares of company stock worth $27,898,305. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

